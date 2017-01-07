Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: James Jordan

Age: 38

Famous, why? Former Strictly Come Dancing professional, known for his stroppy and outspoken demeanour.

James Jordan was once the darling of shiny Saturday night celeb competition Strictly Come Dancing. Dancing alongside his wife, professional Ola, Jordan foxtrotted with the likes of Gabby Logan, Alex Jones and Vanessa Feltz. He even made it to the final of the competition in 2012, dancing with presenter Denise Van Outen.

But that all changed when James started stropping on camera and fighting back at criticism from the judges.

His final series of Strictly was in 2013. He hot-footed his way straight from the BBC to Channel 5 and signed up to Celebrity Big Brother in August 2014.

Other TV appearances have included ITV2's Seven Days With, ITV's Who's Doing the Dishes and Pointless Celebrities.

Most memorable CBB moment: Despite finishing third on the 2014 series of Celebrity Big Brother, Jordan left the house to a chorus of boos. He was the villain of the series to many, and even Lauren Goodger branded him "the complete fakest person I've ever met in my life". Ouch.

During his time in the house, Jordan also claimed that he and Anton Du Beke were the only professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing with personality, while the other professionals were “beige”.

