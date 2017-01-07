Who are the Let It Shine judges? Meet the stars who'll help Gary Barlow select the next big musical theatre boy band ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Sarah Doran Saturday 7 January 2017 at 8:53AM Gary Barlow's on the hunt for five boys who'll become the musical theatre world's next big boy band in a touring show about getting the group together, but he's going to need some help to find his stars - so he's called in some of the biggest and best names in the business to help him. Meet the Let It Shine Judges Amber Riley Martin Kemp Gary Barlow Dannii Minogue continue reading