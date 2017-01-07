Championship side Preston host Arsenal in the FA Cup 3rd round this weekend, live on BT Sport this Saturday 7 January 2017.

What time is Preston North End v Arsenal live on TV?

Watch the 3rd round fixture on BT Sport 2 from 5pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

FA Cup 3rd round on TV: every live televised game on BBC and BT Sport