What time is Preston North End v Arsenal on TV? Find out where to watch the FA Cup 3rd round live on BT Sport ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Saturday 7 January 2017 at 10:22AM Championship side Preston host Arsenal in the FA Cup 3rd round this weekend, live on BT Sport this Saturday 7 January 2017. What time is Preston North End v Arsenal live on TV? Watch the 3rd round fixture on BT Sport 2 from 5pm. What time is kick-off? Kick-off is at 5.30pm. FA Cup 3rd round on TV: every live televised game on BBC and BT Sport continue reading