2017 is a huge year in TV, with the beginning of the end of Game of Thrones, new Broadchurch on ITV, new Doctor Foster and the first full series of Doctor Who in ages.
And that's just the returning
Check the list below for all the top TV shows you need to know about, and the air dates you'll want to put in your diary. We'll be updating throughout the year with more
Winter 2017
Let It Shine | 7 January | BBC1 | Series 1
Gary Barlow fronts the BBC's brand new Saturday night entertainment show
The Voice UK | 7 January | ITV | first series on ITV
will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale are the coaches as ITV takes over The Voice
Taboo | 7 January | BBC1 | Series 1
Tom Hardy stars in a grimy historical epic from the creator of Peaky Blinders
Tina and Bobby | 13 January | ITV
The story of footballer Bobby Moore and his wife Tina
A Series of Unfortunate Events | 13 January | Netflix | Series 1
Neil Patrick Harris stars in Netflix's latest adaptation
Fortitude | 26 January | Sky Atlantic | Series 2
Sky's bleak thriller returns
Scandal | January TBC | Sky Living | Season 6
The American political thriller returns to Sky in the UK
Black Sails | 30 January | Amazon | Series 4
The fourth and final season of Amazon's swashbuckling pirate adventure
Call the Midwife | January TBC | BBC1 | Series 6
Following the Christmas special, the BBC1 period drama will be back for eight new episodes this month
The Walking Dead | 13 February | FOX | Series 7 part 2
One of America's biggest dramas returns after a mid-season break
24: Legacy | 15 February | FOX |
Action spin-off starring Corey Hawkins
Broadchurch February TBC | ITV | Series 3
David Tennant and Olivia Colman return for one final case
SSGB | February TBC | BBC1 | Series 1
Based on the alternate history novel by Len Deighton
Girls | February TBC | Sky Atlantic | Series 6
The final season of Lena Dunham's hit US comedy
Billions | February TBC | Sky Atlantic | Series 2
Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti star in the gripping financial drama
House of Cards | TBC | Netflix | Season 5
Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright are expected to return to Netflix at some point early in the year