Feeling uninspired by your on demand movie selection? Don't be. Sometimes Netflix's recommendations are a little lacklustre, but there are plenty of brilliant cult favourites and award-winning movies starring Hollywood's great and good hidden on there.

From The Diary of a Teenage Girl to The Apartment, Titanic to The Talented Mr Ripley, here's our (regularly updated) pick of 50 actually good movies to watch on Netflix UK right now...

This Oscar-winning tearjerker tells the real-life story of the ill-fated RMS Titanic - as well as the now iconic love affair between young aristocrat Rose (Kate Winslet) and happy-go-lucky artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio.)

A star-studded Wes Anderson flick. Grand Budapest Hotel is a story within a story within a story, following the hotel's concierge Monsieur Gustave H (Ralph Fiennes) who teams up with Zero, his lobby boy, to prove his innocence after he is sensationally framed for murder.

Julianne Moore won the best actress Oscar for her moving and powerful performance in this 2014 movie. She stars as Alice, a 50-year-old linguistics professor who is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan star in this sci-fi space movie. Pratt plays space adventurer Peter Quill, aka StarLord, who finds himself followed by relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a powerful villain.

The true story of Wild West outlaws Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman), and his partner Harry Longabaugh, the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford), who are on the run after a string of train robberies.

An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents in this Oscar-winning movie directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett star.

Nominated for seven Oscars in 1994, this movie tells the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a banker who is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murder of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence.

Bel Powley is 15-year-old aspiring cartoonist Minnie living in 1970s San Francisco, who embarks on an enthusiastic sexual journey. The coming-of-age movie also stars Kristen Wiig and Alexander Skarsgård.

Tom Hooper directs this Oscar-winning film about King George VI's struggle with a stammer. Colin Firth plays the monarch who strikes up a friendship with speech therapist Lionel Logue, played by Geoffrey Rush.

Reese Witherspoon is Elle Woods, the perky, pretty-in-pink sorority girl whose life would be perfect if only her boyfriend would propose. He, though, wants someone more serious, so Elle gets out to pass Harvard law in an attempt to prove blondes can have fun and win murder trials.

