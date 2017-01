Ooh, here's a cheeky first listen to a new Voice UK contestant ahead of Saturday night's ITV re-launch and it has to be said, it's the kind of thing that might make you tune in.

Here's 31-year-old Jason Jones singing a soulful, stripped down version of Zayn Malik's Pillow Talk, and it looks like at least two of the coaches are pretty impressed.

Will they turn their chairs for Jason...

...you'll have to wait until Saturday night to find out.

The Voice starts on ITV at 8pm on Saturday 7th January