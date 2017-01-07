Gary Barlow’s hunt for the stars of his new musical theatre show is on, but who’s made it through to Round 2 of Let It Shine so far?

Week One

Clinton Elvis

Sang: (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher - Jackie Wilson

Score: 16 stars of a possible 20

Sang: New York New York - Frank Sinatra

Score: 18 stars of a possible 20

Sang: Uptown Funk - Bruno Mars

Score: 17 stars of a possible 20

Tyler Jack Smith

Sang: You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker

Score: 17 stars of a possible 20

Sang: Say Something - A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera

Score: 20 stars of a possible 20

Nick Carsberg

Sang: Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs

Score: 16 stars of a possible 20

Jason Brock

Sang: Run To You – Whitney Houston

Score: 20 stars of a possible 20

Let It Shine continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights