Gary Barlow’s hunt for the stars of his new musical theatre show is on, but who’s made it through to Round 2 of Let It Shine so far?
Week One
Clinton Elvis
Sang: (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher - Jackie Wilson
Score: 16 stars of a possible 20
Sang: New York New York - Frank Sinatra
Score: 18 stars of a possible 20
Sang: Uptown Funk - Bruno Mars
Score: 17 stars of a possible 20
Tyler Jack Smith
Sang: You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker
Score: 17 stars of a possible 20
Sang: Say Something - A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera
Score: 20 stars of a possible 20
Nick Carsberg
Sang: Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs
Score: 16 stars of a possible 20
Jason Brock
Sang: Run To You – Whitney Houston
Score: 20 stars of a possible 20
Let It Shine continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights