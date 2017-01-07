Let It Shine contestant profiles: Nicky Price

Age: 17

From: Neath, south Wales

Sings: Say Something by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera

In his own words, Nicky's been performing since he was seven years old, "doing small competitions" and trying to build his way up to bigger and brighter things.

He wasn't kidding - here he is aged 15 singing Paolo Nutini's Last Request in The Welsh Factor.

His mum Christine says he relaxes by playing on the X Box and nan Jean reveals he's always on it "until two or three in the morning sometimes".

Auntie Julie says the Welsh singer is just your "typical teenage boy", while his nieces Harley and Ffion reveal that he's always "singing all around the house, and he gives me a headache".

"Nicky loves being an uncle and he enjoys doing karaoke with the girls when he can", his mum adds.