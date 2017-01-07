Ride Along ★★

9.00-10.55pm C4 Premiere

While I have personally enjoyed the evolution of Ice Cube from incendiary, multi-million-selling rapper to marketable if limited comic leading man, I remain mystified by the appeal of his younger co-star in this buddy-buddy action farce, stand-up Kevin Hart, as they play – respectively – a po-faced Atlanta detective and a daft, cowardly school security guard. Cube doubts that Hart is a suitable suitor for his sister (Tika Sumpter) and takes him out on the beat. What ensues is predictable but not without its moments. There’s a stand-off in the statutory strip joint where Hart’s ignorance gets him through, and some shooting-range schtick that’s genuinely funny, while John Leguizamo and Laurence Fishburne distinguish the supporting cast. But, unless you are tuned in to Hart’s sub-Chris Rock shrieking, decline this particular ride. Hey, it made enough money for a sequel (with a third in the works), adding more comedy to Cube’s portfolio (which includes Friday, Barbershop and two Jump Street films).

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

