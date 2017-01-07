The BBC has released a new promo spotlighting all the drama for Michelle Fowler in next week's EastEnders.

Fans are already aware that Michelle appears to be hiding something vital about the reasons surrounding her return to Walford. But it seems that the truth is set to be come out in upcoming episodes.

As can be seen from the promo, Michelle looks set to tell Sharon that she's "broken the law", but what exactly has she done?

Also in the thick of the action is Denise, who is about to give her baby up for adoption following its birth. But will she really go through with it amidst Kim's vocal objections?

You can watch the trailer below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.