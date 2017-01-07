Dance Dance Dance will see celebrities from EastEnders' Jonny Labey to TOWIE star Jessica Wright stepping in to some of the most famous music videos in history.

Here's everything you need to know about the hosts, judges, celebrities and format – and here are the videos they'll be recreating on Sunday night...

Jonny Labey and girlfriend Chrissy Brooke

Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson's Scream

Jonny's solo: Justin Timberlake, Rock Your Body

JB Gill and wife Chloe Gill

Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud

Chloe's solo: Madonna, Vogue

Jess Wright and friend Duane Lamonte

Slumdog Millionaire, Jai Ho

Duane's solo: Usher, OMG

Fiona Wade and friend Ronnie Del Barrio

Dirty Dancing, Time of my Life

Fiona's solo: Rihanna, Umbrella

Lucy-Jo Hudson and friend Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton

Backstreet Boys, Everybody

Lucy - Beyoncé, Crazy in Love

Dance Dance Dance launches on Sunday 8th January at 6.30pm on ITV