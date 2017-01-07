Michelle and Steve's world looks set to crumble in next week's Coronation Street when they lose their baby son.

ITV has released a scene from Wednesday's episode that sees Michelle (Kym Marsh) in hospital being told by the doctor that her waters have broken but that it's far too early.

As realisation hits that their baby is too under-developed to survive, Michelle breaks down in Steve's arms, the pair of them devastated by the turn of events.

In 2009, Kym Marsh herself lost her son Archie at a similar stage of pregnancy. Speaking about the upcoming scenes, the actress said:

“I thought long and hard before agreeing to take on the challenge of this storyline. It is obviously a cause very close to my heart having lost my beautiful Archie at 21 weeks and 5 days. I discussed it with my family and friends, all of who were very supportive.

“In the end I felt it was an important story to tell in order to raise awareness of something which affects thousands of women every year.

“I have had to go to some very dark places in my mind whilst filming these heartbreaking scenes but my family, friends and colleagues have been incredible. Losing a child is something that never leaves you so to revisit those feelings as Michelle has been challenging.

“Coronation Street ensured that I had a counsellor on set at all times to go to after filming the scenes but for me the best tonic after a hugely emotional day was to go home to my kids and be reminded of how lucky I am to have them.

“I am very proud of what we have done with this storyline and I hope it helps raise awareness and helps people to talk about their own experiences.”

You can watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

