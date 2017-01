Tonight's show is hosted by Patrick Kielty and Alex Jones live from New Broadcasting House in London.

Guests tonight are Gary Barlow and Mel Giedroyc talking about new Take That-inspired BBC talent show Let it Shine.

Plus the show remembers David Bowie ahead of the first anniversary of his death with his friend and guitarist Earl Slick, and documentary maker Frances Whately.

The One Show is on BBC One at 7pm