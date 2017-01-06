Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Brandon Block

Age: 49

Twitter: @brandonblock

What is Brandon Block famous for?

The 90s DJ is notorious for storming the Brit Awards stage back in 2000 and having a hilarious argument with Ronnie Wood.

Who is Brandon Block?

Brandon began his career as a DJ in a pub in Harrow. Things soon took off, with a residency at a club in Ealing and then the golden prize of Ibiza in the early 90s.

But fame came with its temptations, and Brandon ended up in rehab in 1996 when doctors told him he was two weeks from death. He later admitted to having spent £2000 a week on cocaine.

After leaving rehab, Brandon found success under the name Blockster with the singles Something Goin' On, Grooveline and You Should Be. He also became a presenter on Kiss 100.

But most will remember him for his unexpected appearance on the Brit Awards stage in 2000. A drunk Brandon was persuaded by friends ("friends" being a questionable label) that he had won an award. The dance DJ had not been nominated (and certainly not for Best Soundtrack Album), but made his way on stage anyway.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and actress Thora Birch were up on stage to give the award and were thoroughly bemused, though things got a little more confrontational when Ronnie aimed an insult at Brandon as he left the stage. The DJ fought his way back, called Ronnie an "old bastard", and had a drink thrown in his face.

It made for great TV – but will Brandon be an entertaining watch in the Celebrity Big Brother house?

