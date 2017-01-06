When is Let it Shine on TV?

Let it Shine will be launching on BBC One on Saturday 7th January at 7pm. Yep, that’s the same night as The Voice UK launches on ITV… (in fact, they overlap by 25 minutes)

What is Let it Shine?

It’s the BBC’s “brand new Saturday night entertainment show” and the brainchild of Take That’s Gary Barlow. Over eight weeks, Gary and the judges will try and find five boys who will create a band to star in a theatre production.

Who are the judges on Let it Shine?

Alongside Gary Barlow, the permanent judges will be Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue. For the first stage of the competition, Glee and Dreamgirls star Amber Riley will be a judge on the panel. However, this will then change for stages two and three.

Although Gary, Martin and Dannii will remain, Amber will be replaced by Lulu for stage two. Lulu said: “I have always loved working and sharing in the success story that is Take That. So the chance to bring my experience and knowledge of west end musicals, to help cast for a new show, feels a privilege and I am thrilled to do it."

The judges for the third, live stage of the competition have yet to be confirmed.

Who’s presenting Let it Shine?

Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc are the presenters of Let it Shine.

Norton said: “The combination of the BBC, everyone's favourite band and Saturday nights made this an offer I simply couldn't refuse. If I wasn't a part of Let It Shine, I know I would be watching it at home - this way I just get the best seat in the house."

Giedroyc added: “This show brings together so many of the things I love – singing, dancing, Gary Barlow and Graham Norton. What’s not to love? I can’t wait to meet the singers and see the performances, which I know will be utterly spectacular. If you know someone who’s got the moves, whether they already sing in the shower or on the stage, we want to see them.”

How does Let it Shine work?

There are four judges on the panel, and they can each award a singer a maximum of five stars after their performance. These stars then light up on a ‘Star Way’, and in order to get through to the next round of the show, the boys have to get 15 stars or more. Any less than 15, and they’re immediately out of the competition. But 15 or more, and they're through to round two.

Are the rest of Take That in Let it Shine too?

They are! Mark Owen and Howard Donald are on hand throughout the whole episode to give sage advice to the boys before and after their performance, waiting in the wings and cheering them on.

But while they’re waiting nervously, the boys spend their time in the common room, with dart boards, pool tables and Mel Geidroyc all on hand to keep them occupied. The ones that are successful on stage return to the comfy sofas, drinks machines and Mel, and the ones that are not have to go back home.

Are Take That going to be on Let it Shine every week?

The good news is yes, they are! Asked whether we’d be seeing Mark Owen and Howard Donald every week on the show, Barlow said: “Sure, yeah, absolutely.

“They’re almost our spies backstage as well, because they’re chatting with them [the contestants]. They’re obviously doing it for a TV purpose as well because it’s really nice the stuff they’re getting, the natural stuff before they come out and see the audience and us. But obviously it’s their catalogue as well. We’re all part of this and we want it to be amazing.”

What are the stages of Let it Shine?

Stage one is more of a straightforward audition, but it’s stage two where things really get interesting. As well as Lulu popping up, the BBC have announced that Busted, Beverley Knight, Melanie C, Olly Murs and Kaiser Chiefs will perform with the hopefuls in stage two.

The contestants will be put into five ‘bands’ of eight boys before collaborating with the five guest artists.The judges will then whittle down each band from eight members to five who will then go through to the live final.

What do the winners of Let it Shine get?

The five winning boys will get to tour the UK in a theatre production called The Band – a musical stage show featuring the music of Take That.