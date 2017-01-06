This Morning is today hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

On Friday 6th January's programme Ruth and Eamonn will be joined by The Thick of It and Endeavour star Roger Allam who'll be talking about being back on the beat as DI Fred Thursday.

Amongst other items they will also be looking at the newest trend for 2017 - mermaid style manicures.

Plus Mandy Saligari, founder & Clinical Director of Charter Harley Street an addiction, parenting & relationship expert will be talking about marriage and answering your calls.

This Morning airs from 10.30am on ITV

