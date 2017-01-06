The first match of the (long) FA Cup 3rd round weekend starts this Friday 6 January, with West Ham United hosting Manchester City.

This will be Pep Guardiola's first taste of Cup action, although City have five FA Cup wins to their name. The Hammers too have a proud Cup history, with famous wins coming in 1964, 1975 and 1980.

This is one of four all-Premier League ties in the FA Cup 3rd round, and the first of six live televised games. Check out all the details below.

What time is West Ham v Man City live on TV?

The FA Cup 3rd round match is live on BBC1 from 7.30pm.

What time is kick-off?

The match starts at 7.55pm.