A mighty battle is set to take place in Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Ragnarok between the god of thunder and the Incredible Hulk, it has been revealed.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor will be waging war against Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in the new superhero movie, as confirmed in this synopsis released by Marvel:

“In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela.

“But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!”

New photo shows Taika Waititi directing Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor Ragnarok will also see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as Loki, joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban and Anthony Hopkins. Disney’s official fan club D23 also recently revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch would be making an appearance as hero surgeon Doctor Strange.

Thor: Ragnarok hits UK cinemas on 27th October 2017