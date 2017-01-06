Netflix has announced its first Korean original series, Love Alarm, based on a webtoon by one of South Korea’s most popular comic authors.

The premise of the show is this: an unknown developer releases an app that tells the user if someone within 10 metres has romantic feelings for them, the consequences of which cause chaos.

Created by Kye Young Chon, who is known for her idiosyncratic take on modern romance, Love Alarm is to be adapted into a drama series spanning 12 episodes by newly-formed production company Hidden Sequence.

The techie and dystopian nature of the story definitely has echoes of the Black Mirror episode Nosedive, where people begin to obsessively depend on social media ratings, but we'll be waiting a while until we get to see it...

Love Alarm is expected to launch in over 190 countries in 2018