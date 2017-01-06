The Power of Three could soon be making a return to TV screens with the news that US network The CW is looking to bring back spellbinding series Charmed – but with three new witches and a 1970s setting.

The supernatural drama originally ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, starring Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano, and later Rose McGowan, who discovered they were witches – the good kind – and used their powers to fight evil.

According to multiple Hollywood news reports, CW has ordered a script from the team behind US comedy Jane the Virgin for a reimagining of the popular show, which would have a completely new cast and would be set in a New England town in 1976.

The Charmed Ones of the original series shared their delight at the news on Twitter:

#Charmed fans! There are no fans like you. You're the best of the best. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 5, 2017

We wish them well. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 5, 2017

The last attempt to bring back Charmed was in 2013 when The CW's sister network CBS decided not to commission a production from a script by a different writing team.