ASSASSIN'S CREED ★★★

Michael Fassbender re-teams with Macbeth director Justin Kurzel for the long-awaited big-screen adaptation of the hit video game. Chests are bared as Fassbender's modern-day criminal Callum Lynch is mind-swapped back to the days of the Spanish Inquisition when hooded ancestor Aguilar had a tiff with the Templar Knights.  

A MONSTER CALLS ★★★★

A bullied boy with a terminally ill mother gets sage advice from an old tree creature in this gloomy adaptation of the fantasy novel by Patrick Ness (creator of Doctor Who spin-off Class). It may not be the usual sort of feel-good fare for children, but there's a lot of heart here, and it makes a refreshing change for youngsters to be fed something else other than sweetness and schmaltz. 

SILENCE ★★★

Martin Scorsese revisits the nature of faith and the suffering of the devout (following The Last Temptation of Christ and Kundun) with his passion project about Jesuit priests sent on a mission to 17th-century Japan to find their mentor (Liam Neeson, in an Oscar-worthy turn). Expect harrowing scenes, convincing performances from Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver (as the missionaries) and typically thought-provoking questions from a director at the top of his game. 

ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK

ENDLESS POETRY ★★★★

ZERO DAYS ★★★★

