Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn have been cast as a pair of warring detectives in a new BBC1 crime drama from Luther creator Neil Cross.

The pair will play detectives Robert Hicks and Elaine Renko in Hard Sun. Described as "partners and enemies" they are operating in a modern London that is "slipping close to certain destruction", according to the BBC.

"Robert Hicks (Sturgess) is a family man and a great, committed copper," the BBC's statement added. "He’s also profoundly corrupt. Elaine Renko (Deyn) is difficult and damaged… and utterly incorruptible. Hicks and Renko stand on different ends of the social and moral spectrum. They also seriously distrust one other – and for good reason. But they must somehow learn to work together... if they’re going to survive until the end of the world."

Model, singer and actress Deyn, who starred in the 2015 film Sunset Song, said: “As soon as I read the first episode I was hooked. I'm such a fan of both Neil and Brian's work, it's an honour to join the Hard Sun team".

Sturgess, who was recently seen playing the lead in the Stephen Poliakoff drama Close to the Enemy and is also a singer/songwriter, added: "I am very excited to be playing Hicks in this wonderful project. To work with Neil's fantastic writing is a great opportunity and I hope we are going to create an amazing experience for our audience. I can't wait to get started."

Filming on the six-part drama will start this month for a broadcast later this year.