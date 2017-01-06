Coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale launch into their new home at ITV in the promo clip for The Voice UK.

After five years with the BBC, the judges lift off in zero gravity to their new channel as host Emma Willis warns: “Hang on to your seat”.

will.i.am: “Wow, this is dope”

The new series features a twist in the rules meaning judges won't get to see contestants at all (and vice versa) unless they press their buzzers, and a possibility that it will go head to head with Let it Shine on BBC1.

will.i.am almost loses his sunglasses in the promo so who knows what could happen in the actual series.

The Voice hits our screens in early 2017