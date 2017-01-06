Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel has been cast in TV series The Handmaid's Tale alongside Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss.

The dystopian Republic of Gilead is about as far as you can get from the idyllic town of Stars Hollow, but Bledel will don a bonnet to play Ofglen, the companion to Moss's Offred in the new adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel.

Elisabeth Moss as Offred in The Handmaid's Tale

Offred and Ofglen, who are named for their masters, Fred and Glen, are kept as concubines in this totalitarian male-dominated society that used to be part of the United States. (Sounding timely yet?)

As handmaids, they are used to carry the ruling class's children and have no rights of their own. They must always travel in pairs to monitor each other's movements, but (spoiler alert) not all the handmaids are happy with this situation. To say the least.

Others lined up for the series include Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley and Madeline Brewer.

The Handmaid's Tale premieres on Hulu on 26th April 2017