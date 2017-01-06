The doll of your nightmares will return later this year with Cult of Chucky, the seventh instalment of the Child’s Play series which began in 1988.

Cult of Chucky begins filming next week, according to Entertainment Weekly, and will be set for DVD release just in time for Halloween.

Seeing as filming hasn’t actually started, the teaser trailer doesn’t contain any glimpses at the new movie – instead, it’s a trip down nostalgia lane with some of Chucky’s most killer moments over the past three decades.

Cult of Chucky will follow Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif), who has been confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, and is under the false belief that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family.

But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all.

Brad Dourif returns as the voice of Chucky, and as the doll whispers in the trailer, it’s going to be “just like the good old days”.