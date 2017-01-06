In what can only be described as a revolutionary move, Celebrity Big Brother decided to really spice things up for its 19th series, giving it the theme of “All-Stars vs New Stars", meaning contestants from past series return to take on newcomers.
The All-Stars so far include Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt from The Hills, otherwise known as Speidi, who are joined by Calum Best, James Jordan, Jasmine Waltz, Austin Armacost, Coleen Nolan, and Nicola McLean.
But the one person who CBB fans would really like to see return is Stephen Bear.
The Ex on the Beach star, who won last September’s show, had recently tweeted his dismay at not being invited back, using a crying-laughing emoji to illustrate just how ridiculous the predicament was:
Takin liberties mate!
It might be time for Bear to wipe those tears away though, because viewers are incredibly keen for him to make a comeback…
One fan used PURE logic to put his point across:
While this guy just wants a bit of a scandal...
And who would such a scandal involve? Speidi, of course...
But this fan predicts a plot twist!
Speibeardi anyone...?