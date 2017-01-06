In what can only be described as a revolutionary move, Celebrity Big Brother decided to really spice things up for its 19th series, giving it the theme of “All-Stars vs New Stars", meaning contestants from past series return to take on newcomers.

The All-Stars so far include Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt from The Hills, otherwise known as Speidi, who are joined by Calum Best, James Jordan, Jasmine Waltz, Austin Armacost, Coleen Nolan, and Nicola McLean.

But the one person who CBB fans would really like to see return is Stephen Bear.

The Ex on the Beach star, who won last September’s show, had recently tweeted his dismay at not being invited back, using a crying-laughing emoji to illustrate just how ridiculous the predicament was:

How I'm not in that house 😂 liberty ! X — Bear (@stephen_bear) January 3, 2017

Takin liberties mate!

It might be time for Bear to wipe those tears away though, because viewers are incredibly keen for him to make a comeback…

One fan used PURE logic to put his point across:

Why have #cbb with all stars if the greatest star of all @stephen_bear isn't even in it 🤔 — Ryan Swift (@RyanSwi07297459) January 5, 2017

While this guy just wants a bit of a scandal...

I pray @bbuk puts the mischief king @stephen_bear back in the house at some point #cbb — Sean Fergsuon (@fergu65) January 5, 2017

And who would such a scandal involve? Speidi, of course...

#speidi would be no match for our boy @stephen_bear - please put him in the house #cbb — Angela (@angelac8) January 5, 2017

Swear #CBB would be 2000x better with @stephen_bear in there stirring up sh*t! 😭😂 imagine him with #speidi 😱🙊 — Amy Calder (@87Lashes) January 5, 2017

@stephen_bear in the big brother house with Speidi now that would be tv gold #CBB #speidi — Rebecca Peacock (@rpeacock_x) January 5, 2017

But this fan predicts a plot twist!

#CBB People if Stephen Bear goes in he would join force with SPEIDI! — Ibrahim Banks 👑 (@TheShowOff85) January 5, 2017

Speibeardi anyone...?