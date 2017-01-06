In the past, Big Brother fans have (weirdly) enjoyed watching the housemates wash their clothes in a bathtub – gleefully glued to the horror of Chloe Khan scrubbing Heavy D’s dirty underwear in the last series of CBB.
However – and you might want to sit down for this – the celeb housemates have now been given a washing machine. AND TUMBLE DRYER!
As celeb Bianca Gascoigne went into the storeroom to pick up grub for the house, eagle-eyed viewers spotted the white goods in the corner. This was simply too much luxury for many commentators...
Yes, despite Australian and American Big Brother houses coming with washers, us Brits really want all housemates to suffer.
Although some thought the change put Big Brother ahead of other TV shows…
But overall, there was a call to bring back the tub. Because what we all need now is to see Ray J washing his boxers in a bathtub.
Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on C5