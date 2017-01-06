In the past, Big Brother fans have (weirdly) enjoyed watching the housemates wash their clothes in a bathtub – gleefully glued to the horror of Chloe Khan scrubbing Heavy D’s dirty underwear in the last series of CBB.

However – and you might want to sit down for this – the celeb housemates have now been given a washing machine. AND TUMBLE DRYER!

As celeb Bianca Gascoigne went into the storeroom to pick up grub for the house, eagle-eyed viewers spotted the white goods in the corner. This was simply too much luxury for many commentators...

These celebrities are being treated like Royalty.. They have a washing machine & tumble dryer! 👌🏼 #CBB — Paul Miller (@PAULMiiLLeR) January 4, 2017

Big Brother must be going soft in his old age. I noticed a washing machine & dryer in the store room. #cbb @bbuk — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) January 4, 2017

Yes, despite Australian and American Big Brother houses coming with washers, us Brits really want all housemates to suffer.

Since when did the house get a washing machine & tumble dryer? Go back to when they had to had wash their clothes. #CBB — Jack (@JackWKelly) January 5, 2017

Uhhh @bbuk they get a washing machine & dryer? 🤔#cbb — Georgina Leigh (@georgina_leighc) January 4, 2017

I see in the big brother house that they've finally decided to put a washing machine in there #cbb — cloud. (@claudiagawel) January 5, 2017

Although some thought the change put Big Brother ahead of other TV shows…

The Big Brother House got a washing machine before anywhere in EastEnders. Ahead of the times #CBB — triggered ❄️ (@behlul_official) January 4, 2017

But overall, there was a call to bring back the tub. Because what we all need now is to see Ray J washing his boxers in a bathtub.

#cbb what's with the washing machine and tumble dryer??? Get them to hand wash like all the old housemates 🤔 — kelly ⭐️ (@kezza1987x) January 4, 2017

