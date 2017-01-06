1. Who is the 'Go Compare man'?

It was in 2009 that the great British public were first introduced to the pleasures of the operatic advertising jingle courtesy of the 'Go Compare man'. Since then Gio Compario (as apparently is his full character name) has featured in more comparison site commercial campaigns than you've had hot operas, and has become somewhat of a celebrity appearing alongside the likes of Stuart Pearce, Sue Barker and even Stephen Hawking in ads.

Gio Compario is played by Wynne Evans, a Welsh tenor born in 1972. Although his advertising alter-ego may be his most recognisable guise to most TV viewers, Wynne is an accomplished professional singer and presenter.

A student of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the National Opera Studio, in 2011 Wynne was chosen to play Ubaldo Piangi in the 25th Anniversary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall. He has performed numerous productions with the Welsh National Opera and at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

Wynne signed a six album deal with Warner Music in 2010, and his first album, A Song in My Heart, went straight to number one in the UK Classical Chart in March 2011.

He is a regular presenter on BBC Radio Wales, and currently hosts a weekday entertainment show. He's made numerous television appearances, and in 2015 appeared in an episode of Sky 1's Stella... where he sang.

2. Is Barry Scott from the Cillit Bang adverts a real person?

He's a straight-talking loud-mouthed dirt-defying brand ambassador who cannot have escaped your attention if you've watched British television in the last decade or so... but does the man who says he can clean a penny with his product really exist?

The answer is no. Although Barry Scott's death caused quite a stir when it was reported as a hoax by Irish student website Oxygen in 2014 (and subsequently the character has been dropped by the maker of Cillit Bang) it turns out dear old shout Barry was a fiction - he's really played by an actor called Neil Burgess.

As well as finding fame as Scott, according to his casting page Burgess has amongst many other roles appeared in Waking The Dead as a paramedic, Peter Kay's Max and Paddy's Road to Knowhere as Dave the Landlord, Stellar Street the Movie and various stage roles up and down the land.

3. Who does the voice of Aleksandr Orlov in the Compare the Meerkat adverts?

Who do you go to if you want to promote an online price comparison site, and the Go Compare man is already spoken for? An anthropomorphic aristocratic Russian meerkat and his family - "simples".

But who is the voice of this meerkat who made his fortune in Moscow in the 1970s and now helps others save money so perhaps one day they can live in luxury like him?

"Since we started running the ads in January [2009] lots of people have been trying to find out the person behind his voice," a source close to the meerkat told the Telegraph

"Many have had a guess including Jimmy Nail, Paul Gascoigne and Sid Waddell, but it's none of those.