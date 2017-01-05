Gary Barlow recently told Radiotimes.com that although he was aware of the clash “The Voice will be the same as us – you put your head down and you concentrate on your TV show and making it as good as you can. It’s the same with records. If you’re looking left to see what Coldplay and One Direction are doing, you’re not focusing on your own project. You have to be head and shoulders in this.”

So, why might each show win the battle of the ratings? Well, The Voice has changed a fair bit since it was aired on the BBC. For starters, the show’s got a new coaching panel: Tom Jones is returning and US superstar Jennifer Hudson and Bush singer Gavin Rossdale are making their debuts. And, if this sways you, thecoaches are confident that this year The Voice will (finally) produce a breakout singer.

Gavin Rossdale told Radiotimes.com “one flat out star” had joined Team Gavin during the show’s blind audition stage that was recorded late last year. will.i.am also added there were three singers on this year's The Voice "better than anyone on the radio today".

And in the blue corner… Let it Shine will be presented by Graham Norton and former Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc. Gary Barlow’s heading the judging panel of Martin Kemp, Dannii Minogue and a guest judge, which includes the likes of Glee and Dreamgirls star Amber Riley. It’s also got a quirky gimmick where contestants have to earn a certain amount of ‘stars’ to see themselves through in the next round.

And so, the lines have been drawn: let the battle of Saturday night TV commence!

The Voice UK launches on ITV, Saturday 7 January at 8pm. Let it Shine launches on BBC1, Saturday 7 January at 7pm