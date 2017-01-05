Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: James Cosmo

Age: 68

Twitter: @MrJamesCosmo

What is James Cosmo famous for?

Acting in films and TV for the last five decades.

Who is James Cosmo?

Born in Scotland in 1948, Cosmo got his start in films and TV including 1969’s Battle of Britain and Dr Finlay’s Casebook. Later he rose to more prominent roles in movies like Highlander, Braveheart, Emma, Trainspotting and Babe: Pig in the City, as well as TV series like Survivors, Minder, Taggart and Casualty.

In more recent years Cosmo star has soared, appearing alongside the likes of Brad Pitt and Colin Farrell in period epic Troy and as Father Christmas in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe as well as other massive movies including 2016’s Ben-Hur remake.

However, it’s a TV show that has secured Cosmo’s fame with millions of fans worldwide – fantasy epic Game of Thrones, in which he played Lord Commander of The Night’s Watch Jeor Mormont (father of Iain Glen’s Jorah Mormont) until the character’s death in 2013.

Going forward, Mormont is set to reprise his Trainspotting role in this year’s sequel as well as appear in many other films and TV series, so we’re sure any new fans he picks up in the CBB house will be able to watch him on screen for many years to come.

