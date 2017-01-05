ITV's detective drama Unforgotten starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar re-opened its case files tonight for another series of murder mysteries.

The episode, penned by regular writer Chris Lang, reunited DCI Cassie Stuart (Walker) and DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan (Bhaskar) yet more historic killings. But did it match up to the original series?

Was it an open-and-shut case of fantastic TV, or were you less than impressed to see the ITV drama return?

This is just the first of a six-part series, of course, which means there's still a lot of ground to cover. But let us know your views in the comments below.