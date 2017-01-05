Bad news for all viewers who thought Big Brother was bullying Stacy Francis with their “editing out” twist: it’s now happened to James Cosmo and Brandon Block.

The latter found out his fate during last night's show and it was down to fellow celeb Calum Best to tell the DJ he was the third housemate to lose all his possessions and be banished from the main group, wearing a beige “edited out” tracksuit.

The Producers have spoken! Which unlucky celeb is next in line for the beige tracksuit? #CBB pic.twitter.com/v7259uPzG9 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) 4 January 2017

And just before Block was voted to be "edited out" during last night's show, Cosmo – best known for his role in Game of Thrones – received his own beige tracksuit after the All-Stars branded him “not entertaining enough.”

The Night's Watch would never stand for this. #CBB pic.twitter.com/353AAt8ZXr — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) 4 January 2017

Block and Cosmo join US X Factor star Francis who has been “edited out” since opening night, after Big Brother’s ‘All-Stars’ – the celebs who have been on the show before – were made ‘producers’ and asked to banish one of the ‘New Stars’ from the limelight.

Will another housemate be voted to be edited out tonight? Will all the celebs be stripped of their possessions? Will Big Brother simply edit itself out of the show? At this point, anything goes.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight on 9pm C5