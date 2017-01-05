Exactly six months on from his decision to stand down as UKIP leader, Nigel Farage has a new gig.

The politician will be honing his broadcasting skills when he takes the mic for a new radio talkshow four nights a week on LBC.

The Nigel Farage show will run from Monday to Thursday with the MEP presenting from London and across Europe and the US – or wherever he ends up on his travels.

Since Paul Nuttall took over the post of UKIP leader in November – following a brief stint with Diane James as head of the party – Farage has been out of a job, choosing to spend his time in gold-gilded lifts with US president-elect Donald Trump.

According to LBC, their new presenter will "bring his inside knowledge, experience and grasp of world politics at a pivotal time in our history."

Farage added: "If 2016 was exciting, then this year could be tumultuous, with President Trump, article 50, elections all over Europe and maybe a eurozone crash. I can't wait to start my daily show on LBC and I invite listeners to agree with me or challenge me and together we can lead Britain's conversation."

He isn't the first politician to host a show on LBC. Nick Clegg presented a weekly call-in show during his tenure as deputy prime minister and Sadiq Khan landed a monthly phone-in show when he was elected Mayor of London.

For his own effort, Farage promises broadcasts "full of opinions, callers and reaction" as well as his "nightly Final Thought on the events of the day."