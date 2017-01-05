Die Hard with a Vengeance ★★★★

10.45pm-12.45am BBC1

Non-stop action when Jeremy Irons seeks vengeance on maverick New York cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) for a past offence. First he sends Willis to Harlem to insult black people, a predicament from which he only escapes thanks to Samuel L Jackson, who thereby becomes his unwilling partner. Then, in a version of the game “Simon says”, Irons has the pair of them scurrying all over town to work out a variety of obscure riddles, threatening to blow up a school if they fail. But this is merely a distraction, because the devious bad guy is plotting something far more drastic and lucrative. Unlike in the original, Willis starts off here wearing grubby T-shirts and never gets much smarter. The riddles are fun and the action spectacular; a bulked-up Irons makes a convincing heavy and the always-excellent Jackson, sneaking in from left field, pretty well steals the whole film.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





