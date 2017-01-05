Step aside Peter Andre and Mark Wright, there’s a new Loose duo heading for ITV as Ed Balls and Judge Rinder join the latest instalment of Loose Women & Men.

The Strictly stars will appear on the panel alongside Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha on Friday 6th January and seem rather excited about it.

"I had a great time with the lovely Loose Women when I was on as a guest – showing them a few dance moves! So I can only imagine what mischief we will get up to with a whole hour on the panel. I can't wait", said Balls.

“I am very much looking forward to being on the panel. You can expect me to be thoroughly forthright, so much so, I'll make Janet Street-Porter seem like Pollyanna!”, promised Rinder.

First trialled in 2016 with Craig Revel-Horwood and Peter Andre, the addition of men to the panel previously inspired a Loose Men spin-off with Andre returning alongside Mark Wright and Vernon Kay.

Larry Lamb and Spencer Matthews then joined the girls for another instalment of Loose Women & Men last May.

“Only a few very special men have what it takes to be on the Loose Women panel” said the show’s editor, Sally Shelford. “Ed Balls and Judge Rinder have proven they are more than up to the challenge. Fun, feisty and not afraid to speak their minds, they survived the Strictly judges, but will they survive their fellow Loose Womenpanellists? Expect some fiery debates, a few surprises, and lots of laughs.”

Catch the Loose Women & Men special on Friday 6th January at 12.30pm on ITV