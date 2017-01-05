EastEnders thug Oz wasn't looking so smug in tonight's hour-long episode of the BBC1 soap, what with him turning up for work sporting a black eye.

The odious call-centre bully was revealed to have been given the shiner by Mick Carter, who - as fans know - was seen with bloody knuckles in Tuesday's EastEnders.

The revelation puts paid to speculation that Mick had done away with Oz as punishment for his part in the recent raid on the Queen Vic that put the Carter clan at risk.

Scenes just broadcast on BBC1 saw Lee turn up for work, only to be confronted by Oz, who accused him of getting his dad to fight his battles for him.

But Oz then promised to steer clear of Lee if he promised to do the same. So could Lee's workplace torment finally be at an end? Or is Oz merely biding his time before he springs another surprise?

