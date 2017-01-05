EastEnders fans who presumed that Ronnie and Roxy's recent deaths would signal the end of all conversations about Ongar can think again - because Jack Branning is still planning to move to Essex.

Yes, tonight's cliffhanger on the BBC1 soap saw a teary Jack announce that - following the Mitchell sisters' funeral - he's going to be taking his kids away from Albert Square.

A Branning family meal saw Jack realise that life in Walford would never be the same again following the death of his bride. Max, Lauren, Abi and Dot were then left stunned when Jack decided that his future lay away from E20.

Whether he actually goes remains to be seen, but there's still plenty of drama in the offing for the grieving widower.

Next week's episodes of EastEnders will see Jack receive the coroner's report into Ronnie and Roxy's death. But after reading its findings, Jack will then end up having an almighty row with Glenda. But what are they arguing about?

EastEnders returns on Monday at 8.00pm on BBC1.

