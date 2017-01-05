Prepare your eye-straining muscles, Star Wars fans: there’s a new photo that could show an epic meeting of Han Solos. Or just two men innocently enjoying a spot of lunch together. You be the judge.

Twitter is a fan of the theory that the photo below is old Solo Harrison Ford sitting in a restaurant with Alden Ehrenreich, the actor chosen by an ancient Jedi prophecy Disney to play the space smuggler in the upcoming standalone Star Wars movie.

Two Han Solos grabbing lunch. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/6utZicjcaZ — Nico Sotomayor (@nicosotomayor00) January 4, 2017

The man on the right does indeed look like the 27-year-old Hail, Caesar! actor, while the grey hair on the gentleman on the left suggests he’s the older Han who appeared in The Force Awakens. Is this the meeting of the actors we're looking for?

Are they chatting about Woody Harrelson's possible role as mentor to their character? Or how Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian might cope in the Millennial Falcon?

Or is the blur just playing a Jedi mind trick on us all? Who knows.

As a wise but mostly slimy Neimoidian once said over Naboo: "This is getting out of hand, now there are two of them!"