The police station is actually the office of the local priest, who helpfully vacates the premises. Beautiful as the setting is, however, perched above the town with a view of the sea, it’s Marshall’s least favourite location. “The Honoré police force can’t afford air conditioning, so being in there for hours on end is sticky work...” he says.
La Perle Beach
The location of DI Goodman’s shack is one of the most beautiful spots on the island, with its miles of unspoilt beach fringed by palm trees. Between shoots, the shack is taken down to prevent it being washed away – in their winter months the tide comes in and the beach is eroded. The foundations are still visible, however, and you probably won’t find a more tranquil spot on Guadeloupe.
La Perle Beach, Basse-Terre
Botanical Gardens
A short drive from the town is this breathtaking spot, with its lovely café perched at the top of a waterfall and paths taking you past tropical bird menageries and flamingo pools. It’s also where DI Richard Poole, played by Ben Miller, was killed in series three. Tucked behind the mango and palm trees is the beautiful Villa Coluche, which is available to hire. The spectacular view may make you feel you’ve died and gone to heaven.
