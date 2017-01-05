If there's one reason Channel 5 wanted Ray J in the Celebrity Big Brother house, it's his relationship with a certain Kim Kardashian, which led to that notorious sex tape...

And – bingo! – two days in and Ray's already discussing Kim and, you have to say, showing some real humility about his own behaviour during their time together.

"We were both players, we were both cheaters," says Ray J. "The moral values and standards was off, I was loving and lying..."

And how does he feel about Kanye? Watch the clip below to find out...