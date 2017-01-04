Fresh from the huge success of Star Wars “anthology” film Rogue One, new details are starting to emerge about the next movie spin-off to come from a galaxy far, far away.

According to US insiders Variety, the untitled Star Wars prequel based on the early years of Han Solo (starring Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of Harrison Ford’s smuggler) may be about to sign another big name, with The Hunger Games and Now You See Me's Woody Harrelson in line to join the picture.

Apparently Harrelson is in talks to play a mentor figure to the junior Solo, guiding the future hero of the Rebellion in a similar role to his Hunger Games character Haymitch Abernathy.

However, there are currently no details about his character’s name, profession or background, so we’ll have to wait before we can find out more about exactly who he’s playing – assuming the deal goes through and he officially joins the film.

If he does, he’ll be part of a cast including Donald Glover as the younger Lando Calrissian (originally played by Billy Dee Williams) and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke as the unknown female lead, with The Lego Movie and 22 Jump Street’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing in a film now faced with even higher expectations after the success of Rogue One. No pressure.

The Han Solo Star Wars film will be released in May 2018