Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Jamie O'Hara

Age: 30

Twitter: MrJamieohara1 Instagram: @jamie.ohara

Famous, why?

For playing football for Tottenham, Wolves and Fulham – and marrying (and then divorcing) former Miss England Danielle Lloyd.

Bio:

Jamie O'Hara began his football career at the Arsenal academy before signing for Tottenham Hotspur while still a youngster. Rising through the ranks, he became a first team player in the 2007/8 season and looked destined for great things at the club but the arrival of manager Harry Redknapp led to a fall from grace.

Loan spells and short stints at Portsmouth, Blackpool and Fulham soon followed before O'Hara settled at Gillingham last summer. But his partnership with the League One side was not to last long, with the contract terminated in September following O'Hara's failure to recover from an ongoing injury.

So, with a bit of time on his hands, O'Hara has signed up for a stay in the CBB house. He'll be following in the footsteps of his ex-wife Danielle Lloyd who, along with Jade Goody and Jo O'Meara, was accused of racist behaviour towards fellow housemate Shilpa Shetty back in 2007.

Perhaps O'Hara will be spilling the beans on his turbulent marriage to the glamour model...

Then... commentating on the Tottenham v Portsmouth match he wasn't eligible to play for:

Now... Signing for Gillingham last summer:

