Channel 4’s unflinching female-led police comedy-drama returned to our screens for the beginning of a second series tonight, meaning the comeback of no-nonsense cop DI Viv Deering.

It was an explosive start to the second series, with Deering being thrust head to head against a ferocious and unpredictable matriarch and her volatile son Manni, one of Manchester’s most feared crime families. Did you like the storyline?

Apart from Joanna Scanlan, other regulars back in action were Elaine Cassidy as DC Dinah Kowalska and Alexandra Roach as DS Joy Freers.

As exclusively revealed by RadioTimes.com back in July, three women directors are at the helm for various episodes of this series – was this of importance to you?

We’re seeing some new faces in the cast of this series, as well: Him & Her and Bridget Jones’ Baby star Sarah Solemani joined the show as the stern officer Detective Superintendent Christine Lickberg, along with Rakie Ayola, Conor MacNeill, Zachary Momoh, Charlie May-Clarke and Jody Latham.

