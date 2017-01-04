2017 is a huge year in TV, with the beginning of the end of Game of Thrones, new Broadchurch on ITV, new Doctor Foster and the first full series of Doctor Who in ages.

And that's just the returning

Check the list below for all the top TV shows you need to know about, and the air dates you'll want to put in your diary. We'll be updating throughout the year with more



Winter 2017

Let It Shine | 7 January | BBC1 | Series 1

Gary Barlow fronts the BBC's brand new Saturday night entertainment show

The Voice UK | 7 January | ITV | first series on ITV

will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale are the coaches as ITV takes over The Voice

Taboo | 7 January | BBC1 | Series 1

Tom Hardy stars in a grimy historical epic from the creator of Peaky Blinders

Tina and Bobby | 13 January | ITV

The story of footballer Bobby Moore and his wife Tina

A Series of Unfortunate Events | 13 January | Netflix | Series 1

Neil Patrick Harris stars in Netflix's latest adaptation

Fortitude | 26 January | Sky Atlantic | Series 2

Sky's bleak thriller returns

Scandal | January TBC | Sky Living | Season 6

The American political thriller returns to Sky in the UK

Black Sails | 30 January | Amazon | Series 4

The fourth and final season of Amazon's swashbuckling pirate adventure

Call the Midwife | January TBC | BBC1 | Series 6

Following the Christmas special, the BBC1 period drama will be back for eight new episodes this month

The Walking Dead | 13 February | FOX | Series 7 part 2

One of America's biggest dramas returns after a mid-season break

24: Legacy | 15 February | FOX |

Action spin-off starring Corey Hawkins

Broadchurch February TBC | ITV | Series 3

David Tennant and Olivia Colman return for one final case

SSGB | February TBC | BBC1 | Series 1

Based on the alternate history novel by Len Deighton

Girls | February TBC | Sky Atlantic | Series 6

The final season of Lena Dunham's hit US comedy

Billions | February TBC | Sky Atlantic | Series 2

Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti star in the gripping financial drama

House of Cards | TBC | Netflix | Season 5

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright are expected to return to Netflix at some point early in the year