Whatever ups and downs they face during those three weeks in the Celebrity Big Brother house, housemates who make it in at least expect to enjoy the excitement of their first night there, getting to know their fellow celebs, exchanging gossip and so on.

But this year, after only an hour or so in the house during Tuesday night's live launch, one unlucky star was "edited out" of proceedings thanks to a harsh new twist.

As one by one they arrived to be ushered into the house by host Emma Willis, the housemates were directed into one of two rooms – one for 'All-Star' housemates who'd been on the show before, another for 'New Stars', who hadn't.

The All-Stars – James Jordan, Nicola McLean, Jasmine Waltz, Coleen Nolan, Austin Armacost, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt – were made the show's new producers and told to keep a close eye on the New Stars via video screens in the 'production office'. Then, when everyone was in, the All-Stars were given 20 seconds to agree on the New Star they thought would be the least entertaining and should therefore be "edited out" of the show.

Someone had to lose out and, thanks to a faction led by former Strictly pro dancer James Jordan, it was US X Factor star Stacy Francis, who looked almost in tears as she asked "Why me?"

Big Brother then ordered Stacy to put on a beige jumpsuit labelled – you guessed it – "edited out" over her sparkly dress and go outside into the garden, where she was made to sit alone with no communication with her fellow housemates.

Needless to say, she wasn't happy about it – and neither were viewers, who labelled it "cruel", "nasty", "bullying" and an "absolute disgrace"....

