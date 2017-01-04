Pop Quiz! Test your knowledge of 80s music trivia

Pop Quiz – the legendary 80s TV show that tested the music knowledge of the biggest chart stars of the day – is back for two Christmas specials.

Original host Mike Read is quizzing teams of guests including Toyah Willcox, Nick Heyward (Haircut 100), Carol Decker (T’Pau), Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins), Andy McCluskey (OMD), Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet), David Grant (Linx), Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston (Bucks Fizz), Ranking Roger (The Beat), Mari Wilson and Leee John (Imagination).

Pop Quiz: the Comeback is on Wednesday 4th January at 9:30pm on BBC4