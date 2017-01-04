We know Jennifer Hudson has one of the best voices in the world, but she still manages to totally blow us away in this sneak peek from the first episode of The Voice UK.

Performing Under Pressure with fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale, it’s Hudson’s unbelievable pipes that had us hitting play again and again on this clip from episode one.

The performance kick starts the blind auditions for the show, which launches on Saturday 7 January at 8pm on ITV.

Although it will be Rossdale and Hudson’s debut on the show, it will be a reunion for will.i.am and Jones, who sat in the spinning chairs together for four series of the talent show.

The BBC dropped Sir Tom Jones for the fifth series, with ITV re-signing him for series six.