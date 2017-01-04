Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) staged a daring rescue attempt in tonight's E4 episode of Hollyoaks - but has he managed to save the life go his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed)?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has been desperate for revenge ever since Warren chose to save her life instead of her daughter, Nico at the Hollyoaks Spooktacular.

However, Sienna’s plan to target his son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) spiralled out of control when she accidentally set Warren’s garage on fire, with Joel lying unconscious inside.

Warren found panicked Sienna by the burning building and soon realised that she’d left his son trapped within. However, an explosion stopped him in his tracks and knocked him and Sienna out-cold before he could save Joel.

During tonight’s E4 episode at 7pm (Wednesday 4 January), Warren woke up and immediately rushed to rescue Joel, with guilty Sienna outside fearing for his safety.

With Freddie Roscoe’s help, Warren pulled Joel from the inferno, but there was no sign of life as the emergency services arrive.

Whether Joel pulls through or not, Warren surely can’t forgive Sienna for targeting his son, but what will he do to make her pay?