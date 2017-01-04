We challenge you to get through this trailer without shedding a tear: a sweet documentary on the relationship between Singin' In the Rain star Debbie Reynolds and Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has taken on a new poignancy after the sudden deaths of the mother and her daughter just one day apart.

The release date for HBO documentary Bright Lights has been brought forward to 7th January, and now fans can get a first glimpse of the intimate footage showing Debbie and Carrie's close relationship.

In their later years, the two lived next door to each other. They let a film crew into their lives for over a year in 2014 and 2015, and also provided access to previously-unseen home movie footage. The trailer shows mother and daughter as each other's protectors, opening up about mental health struggles, the upsides and downsides of ageing, and growing up in Hollywood.

We recommend grabbing a big box of tissues before watching this one.

In a heartfelt message, Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd yesterday thanked well-wishers for their "love and support" as she grieves for her mother and grandmother.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Mark Hamill has also penned a moving tribute to his Star Wars co-star Carrie in the Hollywood Reporter, writing: "My life would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was."

According to reports, the mother and daughter will be given a joint private funeral on Thursday in Los Angeles, attended by close family and friends.