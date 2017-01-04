Possessive Pierce Harris refused to take no for an answer in tonight's episode of Emmerdale when he coerced partner Rhona Goskirk into sex.

This evening's episode of the ITV soap saw Rhona reject Pierce's proposal of marriage, only for him to then "prove" his love, despite Rhona not being in the mood.

In the wake of the sexual assault, Rhona was left visibly shaken, while Pierce acted as though what had just happened was consensual.

Tomorrow's double bill of Emmerdale will now see Rhona grow increasingly worried about her relationship when she gets into a conversation with Tracy and Brenda about sex.

And next week's episodes find Pierce left seething after Rhona spies her dancing with another man during Hunk Night at the Woolpack.

The storyline echoes a recent plotline on BBC Radio 4 soap The Archers in which abusive Rob Titchener coercively controlled wife Helen and raped her in their marital home.

BBC1 soap EastEnders also famously charted an abusive relationship when Trevor Morgan repeatedly humiliated and attacked wife Mo Slater.

RadioTimes.com understands that Pierce's manipulation will be a long-running storyline, news which will no doubt leave viewers worried as to the level of torment to which Rhona will be subjected.

Emmerdale boss Iain MacLeod said recently of the upcoming drama: "A lot of you out there have started to realise that Pierce is not the nice guy everyone seems to think he is.

"In his mind, he's a normal guy, but we see a darker side to his personality come out much more obviously that puts Rhona in a difficult position and leaves her with a dilemma.

"Never far away from this story is Paddy - deep down he's never going to stop loving Rhona, so when she faces a rough time, we have to wonder if he's going to step in and what danger might he find himself in as a result?"

